Human trafficking charges for man found habouring three Burundian women

A man is facing human trafficking charges after three Burundian women were rescued from his house at Kasarani, Nairobi.

John Karua Maina is accused of receiving and harbouring the three for purposes of exploitation by means of deception that he and others are accredited private employment agents able to secure them jobs locally and overseas.

The accused denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

The victims were rescued from Maina’s house by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Transnational Organised Crimes Unit (TOCU) on March 6, 2020.

None of them had documents to show their countries of origin or where they entered the country from at the time of arrest.

The victims will remain at a safe house until they testify against Maina before they are repatriated back to their country.