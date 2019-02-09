Nairobi News

Alarm raised as human rights activist from Dandora goes ‘missing’

By Amina Wako February 9th, 2019 1 min read

A founder member of Dandora Community Justice Centre, Caroline Mwatha Ochieng, has been reported missing.

Caroline, who is a human rights defender in Dandora, has been missing since Wednesday morning, this is according to her friends.

She is said to have last been seen at her home in Dandora on Wednesday morning.

Caroline Mwatha Ochieng, a founder member of Dandora Community Justice Centre. She has been reported missing. PHOTO | COURTESY
REPORTED MISSING

But since Wednesday evening, her phone has been off and all efforts by her friends to establish her whereabouts have proved futile.

The issue has been reported to Dandora Police Station (OB 65/08/02/19).

Caroline has been at the forefront in championing against extra-judicial killings in her community.

