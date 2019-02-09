Alarm raised as human rights activist from Dandora goes ‘missing’

Caroline Mwatha Ochieng, a founder member of Dandora Community Justice Centre. She has been reported missing. PHOTO | COURTESY

A founder member of Dandora Community Justice Centre, Caroline Mwatha Ochieng, has been reported missing.

Caroline, who is a human rights defender in Dandora, has been missing since Wednesday morning, this is according to her friends.

She is said to have last been seen at her home in Dandora on Wednesday morning.

REPORTED MISSING

But since Wednesday evening, her phone has been off and all efforts by her friends to establish her whereabouts have proved futile.

The issue has been reported to Dandora Police Station (OB 65/08/02/19).

Caroline has been at the forefront in championing against extra-judicial killings in her community.