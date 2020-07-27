Huge traffic snarl up on Mombasa Road after fatal accident





A pedestrian has lost his life this afternoon after he was hit by a trailer while crossing Mombasa road just near City Cabanas.

This has caused a huge traffic snarl up with traffic police officers on the scene trying to restore normalcy.

According to an eyewitness who sought anonymity, the victim was trying to cross the road but was unfortunately hit by the trailer.

“This is a very dangerous area as pedestrians always struggle to cross the road. There is need to have more footbridges as well as designated zebra crossings,” the eyewitness told Nairobi News.

The nearest footbridge to the scene of the accident was about 300 meters away.

According to a report released last year by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Mombasa road is among the deadliest roads to drive on in Nairobi.