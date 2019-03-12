Join our WhatsApp Channel
Huge fire destroys section of Toi market – PHOTOS

By David Kwalimwa March 12th, 2019 1 min read

A morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a large section of Toi Market in Kibera, rendering many traders jobless.

The fire reportedly broke out at 3am and by 6am had reduced the busy market to ashes, with property worth millions of shillings lost.

Nairobi fire brigade has contained the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established and police are also yet to establish casualties.

Toi market holds thousands of wooden stalls in which traders sell their wares. Traders at the market deal in fresh food and second-hand clothes.

In 2014, a huge fire destroyed a section of the market after a fire started in one of the stalls. Police at the time said preliminary findings indicated the fire was caused by an electric fault.

PHOTO | COURTESY

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

