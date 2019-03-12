Huge fire destroys section of Toi market – PHOTOS

The fire that started at Toi Market at about 3am on March 12, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

A morning fire on Tuesday destroyed a large section of Toi Market in Kibera, rendering many traders jobless.

The fire reportedly broke out at 3am and by 6am had reduced the busy market to ashes, with property worth millions of shillings lost.

Nairobi fire brigade has contained the fire.

Fire incident reported at Toi Market in Kibera, Nairobi County. Efforts to put it out are underway. pic.twitter.com/Kr5DaE3psp — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) March 12, 2019

The cause of the fire is yet to be established and police are also yet to establish casualties.

Toi market holds thousands of wooden stalls in which traders sell their wares. Traders at the market deal in fresh food and second-hand clothes.

In 2014, a huge fire destroyed a section of the market after a fire started in one of the stalls. Police at the time said preliminary findings indicated the fire was caused by an electric fault.