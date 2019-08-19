Huge fire destroys property worth millions of shillings at Githurai Market

Property worth millions of shillings has been destroyed after a fire broke out at Githurai Market on Monday morning.

The huge inferno is believed to have started at around 4am near Riflo Industries, gutting down furniture section.

Currently, fire fighters from Nairobi County, Kiambu County and the Kenya Army (Kahawa Barracks) are still trying to put out the fire.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, response teams are already on the ground.

Fire incident reported at Githurai Market. Response teams en route to the scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VxiqTY59Ip — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) August 19, 2019

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.