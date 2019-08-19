Join our WhatsApp Channel
Huge fire destroys property worth millions of shillings at Githurai Market

By Amina Wako August 19th, 2019 1 min read

Property worth millions of shillings has been destroyed after a fire broke out at Githurai Market on Monday morning.

The huge inferno is believed to have started at around 4am near Riflo Industries, gutting down furniture section.

Currently, fire fighters from Nairobi County, Kiambu County and the Kenya Army (Kahawa Barracks) are still trying to put out the fire.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, response teams are already on the ground.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

