Huge fire destroys Homa Bay County Commissioner’s palatial home – VIDEO

Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi residence was razed to the ground on Sunday evening by a huge fire.

The fire, whose cause could not be immediately established, destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

The County Commissioner and his family members, including children, were in the house taking evening tea around 6:30pm when they noticed smoke coming out of one of the rooms.

“We tried putting out the fire using water but we did not succeed as it quickly spread to other rooms,” Shambi said.

Mr Shambi said no one was injured in the huge inferno that razed down everything in the house, including important documents.

“No one was hurt, we are all fine, except for the children who got a little scared,” the administrator said.

CAUSE OF FIRE

Investigations have since been launched into the cause of the fire.

Shambi served as Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner, before his promotion back on June 27, 2019.

The commissioner’s family had just moved into their new residence following his recent transfer.