Kenyan Socialite Huddah Monroe. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe says she now wants to get married and have kids after receiving countless marriage proposals from love-struck suitors.

Huddah says despite her celebrity lifestyle she likes the idea of being called someone’s wife and having kids because it’s every girl’s dream to get married.

In a recent radio interview during a trip to Dar es Salaam to host Harmonise Kusi Night concert, Huddah, revealed that she has received numerous marriage proposals.

CELEBRITY STATUS

While responding to Times FM host Lil Ommy’s question on her plans to settle down, Huddah, who is infamous for her raunchy photos on social media, said:

“Yes definitely that’s something I always think about because at the end of the day I feel like after the life I’m living right now, I will get to that point when I will want to settle down, married with kids and it will be an amazing thing.

However, the socialite said that all the men who have approached her seem to be obsessed with her celebrity status and only want to prove to the world that they can score a hot girl of her stature.