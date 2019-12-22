How Ugandans surprised Ruto on his 53rd birthday – PHOTOS

Deputy President William Ruto was on Saturday treated to a surprise birthday party by Uganda Parliament staff and Serena Kampala employees.

The DP, who turned 53 years old on Saturday, is seen cutting a cake as the lawmakers and Serena employees cheer on.

The DP was paying a courtesy call on President Yoweri Museveni at State Lodge, Mubende after the Ugandan leader pledged Sh10 million towards the development of the William Ruto Institute of African and Leadership Studies.

During his tour, Ruto laid a foundation stone for the William Ruto Institute of African and Leadership Studies.

The DP was accompanied by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwa among other leaders.

Earlier in the day, Ruto’s wife, Rachel, penned a special loving message to her husband on his birthday.

Sharing a memorable photo of the two of them from the archives, Rachel said that the second in command is the best thing that has ever happened to her.