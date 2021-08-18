How to track your Huduma Namba card

Presidet Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta display the Huduma Namba card samples during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii. PHOTO | PSCU

Presidet Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta display the Huduma Namba card samples during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii. PHOTO | PSCU





You can now track the status of your Huduma Namba card, the government announced on Tuesday.

In a statement to newsrooms, Government spokesperson Rtd. Col. Cyrus Oguna revealed that 9,154,184 Huduma Namba cards have so far been processed and dispatched.

He also noted that only 6,003,144 cards have been collected and urged Kenyans who have already received notification messages but are yet to collect their cards to do so promptly.

“The Government has continued with the exercise of processing and issuance of Huduma Namba Cards. To date, 9,154,184 cards have been processed and dispatched, out of which, 6,003,144 have been collected,” he said.

Oguna shared a link via where one is supposed to insert their ID Number and check their status. You will be updated whether the card is ready for collection or not.

“If you registered for Huduma Namba, you can check and track the status of your card on this portal,” Oguna said.

You can insert your ID number on this link to know the status of your card: https://confirmation.hudumanamba.go.ke/

The government spokesperson also announced that the government is planning to roll out phase two of the exercise.