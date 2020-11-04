How thugs are milking their victims dry through mobile banking

On May 2, 2017, businessman Joseph Mburu was accosted by two men on his way home along Ndwaru Road in Kawangware, Nairobi, at around 3am.

He was robbed of cash and mobile phone before he was forced to disclose his M-Pesa PIN to the two muggers.

The two, Sammy Anyango and Ibrahim Esengwa, then wrestled Mr Mburu to the ground, pelted him with stones and left him for the dead. He died at the scene moments after they had left.

Esengwa recorded Mr Mburu’s M-Pesa PIN and Anyango remained with the mobile phone, national ID and the wallet as they parted ways briefly to reunite later and withdraw cash after shops opened. None could transact without the presence of the other.

Hours later that morning, Anyango’s wife informed him that an unknown man had been found dead in the area and police had arrived to collect his body.

She had no idea that her husband was behind the death.

With Mr Mburu’s phone, National ID and wallet still in his pockets, Anyango returned to the scene as a witness while officers from Kabete police station were collecting the body.

Inserted Sim

After the police left with Mr Mburu’s body, Anyango inserted his Sim card into the dead businessman’s phone and called his partner in crime Esengwa, with whom they withdrew all the money in Mr Mburu’s M-Pesa account.

They then borrowed Sh3,800 from M-Shwari, which they withdrew using his phone and ID. To cover their tracks, they sold his phone.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations Cybercrime Unit established that a different Sim card had been inserted into Mr Mburu’s phone shortly after his body was collected. They identified the Sim card as that of Anyango’s.

Inspector Maxwell Otieno of the DCI’s Homicides Division traced him to Shika Village in Butere, Kakamega County, where he had retreated to after selling Mr Mburu’s phone.

He confessed to detectives after his arrest. He was instructed to call Esengwa who was also arrested and they were jointly charged with robbery with violence at Milimani law courts on September 6, 2018, where they denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

They were released on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of like amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

Carjacked employee

In a similar case, criminals carjacked a telecommunications firm’s employee in Kayole on October 12 last year and robbed her of Sh6,500 and her mobile phone.

They forced her to disclose M-Pesa and bank security codes, then bundled her into her car’s boot.

They drove to Family Bank’s Utawala branch where they hoodwinked a security guard to withdraw the cash for them. They transferred Sh22,000 to the security guard’s M-Pesa.

Unaware that the woman in the car was a captive in her car, the guard offered to help and transferred the cash to his bank, then withdrew the cash for the suspects at the ATM he was guarding.