How police stumbled on a gun from fatal road accident victim

Police on Sunday evening recovered a homemade gun from a victim of a fatal road accident in Kiambu.

The victim, identified as Denis Mulandi Nditi, was driving towards Limuru when he hit a stationary lorry and died on the spot.

According to a police statement, while retrieving the body from the car, a silver Honda Hybrid (reg no. KCR 621 L), the officers found the homemade gun loaded with one bullet.

Police also found a second bullet inside the car.

The body of the deceased, who hails from Makueni County, was taken to the City Mortuary.