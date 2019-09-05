How police impostors scammed G4S employees and stole Sh72m from StanChart

Thieves masquerading as police officers on Thursday morning stole Sh72 million from Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West.

Police sources have told the Nation that part of the cash was stolen as G4S employees transported it in a van while the rest was withdrawn from an ATM.

The G4S personnel had collected money from their headquarters on Witu Road and were taking it to StanChart’s Nairobi West branch.

They left in two vehicles with men thought to be cash-in-transit officers escorting them.

13 LOADED BAGS

However, the officers turned out to be criminals on reaching Nairobi West and demanded part of the money.

Later, they demanded for StanChart’s ATM passwords and withdrew more cash.

Sources say the thieves made away with 13 bags loaded with the Sh72 million.