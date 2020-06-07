How partying crowd that was waiting for ‘good news’ from Uhuru got arrested

Police in Komarock estate on Saturday afternoon arrested 15 people who were attending a party as they awaited what they referred to as ‘good news’ from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The arrest comes at a time when the government has banned all social gatherings as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

PARTYING

Nairobi County police boss Philip Ndolo said that the group was nabbed for going against presidential orders and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

“People should follow the guidelines issued by the National Government, failure to which police will take stern action against those who break the law,” he said.

In an amateur video that was shared by officers, the group, that comprised young men and women, was also in possession of several rolls of bhang.

According to the officers, they received a tip-off from members of the public who said that the group had assembled as from Saturday morning and they kept shouting that President Kenyatta should lift all restrictions issued related to Covid-19 pandemic.

ARRESTED

In the video, the group is seen sampling alcoholic drinks and nyama choma, without observing social distancing in their seating arrangement.

The group was later escorted to Komarock Police Station where they are currently being held awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

They were escorted to the station in three Toyota probox.