How NTSA plans to enforce traffic laws during festive season

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is set to heighten enforcement of traffic laws across the country during the festive period with road fatalities since January having surpassed 3,300.

NTSA Director General George Njao said that the road safety agency will collaborate with the National Police Service to intensify road safety public education campaigns and put in place evidence based enforcement interventions.

DEATH TOLL

Mr Njao pointed out that an analysis of road safety data shows that 98 percent of crashes are attributed to human behaviour such as loss of control due to high speed, lane indiscipline, overloading and dangerous overtaking.

“Of great focus will be to ensure all drivers and passengers comply with the requirements of the regulations and abide by traffic laws,” said Mr Njao.

According to its latest statistics, 3,396 road users have lost their lives between January 1 and December 17, 2019. This is an increase of 13.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Out of this, almost three-quarter (73.4 percent) has been contributed by the vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, motor cyclists and passengers.

A total of 1,318 pedestrians have died since January, followed by 689 motor cyclists and 674 passengers.

Mr Njao attributed the deaths to failure to strictly adhere to traffic laws as well as failure to use designated crossing points such as zebra crossings and foot-bridges.

“Statistics show that in December 2018 a total of 342 lives were lost on our roads, which translates to the loss of approximately 11 lives each day. We all have to work towards reversing this trend,” he said.

RANDOM STOPS

Mr Njao said key areas of focus during the campaign will include verification of validity or status of Road Service Licenses (RSL), motor vehicle inspection, driving licences, PSV licenses and conductor badges as well as compliance by PSVs to the routes they are licensed to operate on.

“We will also be looking at use of short-term and night travel license where we shall revoke an approved licence if the operator is found contravening its terms and conditions,” he said.

The agency will also conduct random stops along major highways during the day and night to verify validity of driving licences, speed checks, use of seat belts, overloading, freewheeling among other issues with any driver found flouting traffic rules shall have the driving licence suspended and be required to undergo a mandatory driver retest.

Mr Njao further explained that they will closely monitor the fleet data of PSVs and if any is driven beyond the stipulated speed requirement, a prohibition order shall be issued against the specific vehicle barring it from operating until such a time it is assessed to be roadworthy.

He added that 20 percent of sacco vehicles will be required to undergo compliance evaluation including motor vehicle inspection.

“If any of the vehicles subjected to the compliance inspection is noted to have a tampered speed limiter, the entire Sacco/Company’s fleet shall be required to undergo a mandatory motor vehicle inspection,” said Mr Njao.