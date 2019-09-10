How Ndindi Nyoro got back his freedom after being dramatically arrested

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, who is also the lawyer representing Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has said his client has been freed and will not be charged in court.

The senator Tuesday morning said he had negotiated with top government officials who agreed to drop the charges against the MP.

“Mr Nyoro’s charges have been dropped unconditionally. He will not be presented to court after successfully negotiating with government officials,” Mr Kang’ata told the Nation without mentioning the said officials.

According to the police, Mr Nyoro was to be charged with assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and causing disturbance in church.

He was arrested on Monday night moments after a live show on a local TV station which was held at St James Cathedral Church in Murang’a.

But Irungu said there was no reason to arrest his client and that is why he was released.

“We have been able to use our legal acumen to secure his unconditional release. There is no evidence against my good friend Nyoro and therefore there is no reason to warrant his arrest and his arraignment in court,” the senator said on Citizen TV.

Kang’ata also refuted claims that his client was hiding from the police officers in a bid to resist arrest.

PROTESTS

Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua and County Criminal Investigations Officer Julius Rutere led over 60 officers from the General Service Unit who had surrounded the venue of the TV show.

The officers had been ferried from Nairobi in six police vehicles.

After his arrest Nyoro was driven to Muranga police and immediately residents took to the streets to protest, forcing anti-riot police officers to be deployed.

Nyoro’s arrest came a day after he evades police officers by staying put in the studios of Citizen TV on Sunday night.

Earlier in the day, Nyoro and nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda had clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu, leading to chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service.

During the church drama, police officers attempted to arrest the Kiharu MP, but he managed to escape after his supporters blocked the officers.