How Jacque Maribe’s ‘influential friends’ helped her get bail

Journalist Jacque Maribe’s influential friends played a big role in convincing Justice James Wakiaga to release her on bail.

Tuesday’s proceedings revealed how Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja attached a letter in Maribe’s application for bail, vouching for her character.

Maribe, a suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, also had State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on her side during bail hearings.

Judge James Wakiaga, in his ruling, noted that Maribe had influential friends.

“She is a well-known media personality with influential friends as confirmed by a letter attached to her affidavit from the Senator for Nairobi,” he said.

The judge also noted that Maribe has a supportive family, friends and colleagues at Royal Media Services.

Her employer had also written to the court to attest to her good character.

Judge Wakiaga noted that Marige is a single mother and had cooperated with the investigators with no attempts to intimidate or interfere with witnesses, who include her house help.

Maribe was released on a Sh1 million cash bail with an alternative of a Sh2 million bond.