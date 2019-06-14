How government wants to tame boda boda menace





Hardly a month passes before various county governments issue directives on the operation of boda boda riders.

Now the government has stepped in to try tame the menace the operators are known for.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in his budget on Thursday proposed a bill requiring third-party insurance in the boda boda transport sector.

“The accident victims mostly from the lower cadres of society, are left to seek financial assistance for treatment from friends and relatives since these boda bodas are not insured,” the CS said.

The move, he explained, is necessary because the operators have proven to be risky to the riders, passengers and pedestrians.

Three-wheeler taxis (tuk tuk) have also been directed to get third-party insurance covers to enhance safety of passengers and the general public.

In April, the government sought to have the mandate of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) expanded to help bring sanity and order in the boda boda sector.

In addition, the government wanted riders to have licences, certificates of good conduct, helmets and reflector jackets before being allowed on the roads.

Helmets and reflector jackets for pillion passengers are also a must for their own safety.