How ‘Fashionable Step-mum’ fast tracked 36kgs weight loss

Blogger Catherine Kariuki has admitted to undergoing a gastric bypass surgery to lose 36 kilogrammes.

Catherine, who blogs using the name ‘Fashionable Step-mum’, has always slayed in her fitting dresses, prompting her fans to ask how she lost weight.

The mother of one, who has five step children, had in a previous blog shared photos of her wedding day where she was bigger.

Readers commented asking her to share her weight loss journey.

In a vlog (video blog) she narrated how she used to weigh 60kgs in her 20’s then added weight to 93kgs over time.

WORKOUT GROUP

She enrolled in a workout group that saw her lose 10kgs, but after giving birth to her son added weight to 96kgs.

She was later diagnosed with hiatal hernia.

Catherine was scheduled for surgery to have the hernia removed in India and while at it requested to have a surgery to reduce the size of her stomach.

“The doctor advised me to do a mini gastric bypass. So they would do this together, he would fix the hernia and also do the gastric bypass…So the two were successful and after the surgery I stayed in India for a while and you only eat liquids and jellies and by the time I came home I had lost 9kilos and that gave me the psyche to continue with my weight loss journey I know most of you will say it was a shortcut well to each their own, for me it was something I did to fast-track my weight loss journey.”

The ‘Fashionable Step-mum’ explained that the success of the surgery is determined by the portions of food one eats and regular exercise.

“I used to go the gym morning and evening as I was afraid of lose skin… I watch what I eat and watch my portions and then also I don’t take soda and I’m not a fan of sweet things as my body after the surgery does not absorb sugar very well. If I take sweet things I’ll have a running stomach,” she explained.