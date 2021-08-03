Join our Telegram Channel
How Burale once ‘ate’ toothpaste for dinner

By Hillary Kimuyu August 3rd, 2021 1 min read

Renowned motivational speaker Robert Burale has left Kenyans in disdain after suggesting he once had toothpaste for dinner.

Burale who also is a pastor, made the revelation while appearing on Churchill’s show on Sunday.

The show is aired weekly on NTV. He claimed to have been so broke when he lived in the United Kingdom that he was forced to consume toothpaste for dinner.

“Maisha ilikuwa ngumu, I couldn’t even afford three meals a day. You know, Churchill, I’ve eaten colgate for dinner, not for hygiene purposes,” Burale said.

During the interview, the father of one also revealed that he tried committing suicide three times.

“Actually, I didn’t have suicidal thoughts. I tried committing suicide, there’s a difference. Many people have suicidal thoughts, I’ve tried it three times,” he added.

These revelations did not go unnoticed.

