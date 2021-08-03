How Burale once ‘ate’ toothpaste for dinner





Renowned motivational speaker Robert Burale has left Kenyans in disdain after suggesting he once had toothpaste for dinner.

Burale who also is a pastor, made the revelation while appearing on Churchill’s show on Sunday.

The show is aired weekly on NTV. He claimed to have been so broke when he lived in the United Kingdom that he was forced to consume toothpaste for dinner.

“Maisha ilikuwa ngumu, I couldn’t even afford three meals a day. You know, Churchill, I’ve eaten colgate for dinner, not for hygiene purposes,” Burale said.

During the interview, the father of one also revealed that he tried committing suicide three times.

“Actually, I didn’t have suicidal thoughts. I tried committing suicide, there’s a difference. Many people have suicidal thoughts, I’ve tried it three times,” he added.

"I attempted to commit suicide thrice; once when I was in the UK and twice in Kenya … 'maisha ilikuwa ngumu', I once ate toothpaste for dinner." – Robert Burale #ChurchillShow pic.twitter.com/mBaY1b9NGZ — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 1, 2021

These revelations did not go unnoticed.

How can "Robert Burale" Afford Toothpaste and Not Food Seriously , 🤭🙃, — Heisenberg (@DrJuma_M) August 2, 2021

Robert Burale eating Colgate for dinner is better… Personally I used to eat my own mattress. I go for days without a meal… Sometimes nameza tu mate then nalala🤦‍♂️. This thing called life😔😌 — EDGAR 🇰🇪 (@pizzahmwitu) August 2, 2021

I believe Robert Burale contemplated suicide at some point. The intensity of those thoughts I cannot discern. However, hiyo stori ya eating toothpaste for dinner sioni. Burale knows the more dramatic the story, the more it sells. The same strategy used by miracle prophets today. — Nahashon Kimemia (@NahashonKimemia) August 2, 2021

I thought my life was rough until today when I saw Robert Burale saying that at one time he was eating toothpaste for dinner. I swear Earth is hard. — Dapper Brother. (@Mwendi254) August 1, 2021