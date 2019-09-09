How besieged Nyoro evaded police trap after church scuffle with Kamanda

Kiharu Member of Parliment, Ndindi Nyoro, spent the better part of Sunday night at Citizen TV studios after police officers swooped in on him following an early confrontation with nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

On Sunday morning, Nyoro and Kamanda had clashed at Gitui Catholic Church in Kiharu, leading to chaotic scenes that prematurely stopped the service.

CHURCH DRAMA

During the church drama, police officers attempted to arrest the Kiharu MP, but he managed to escape after his supporters blocked the officers.

In the evening Nyoro was at Royal Media Service’s Inooro TV for a show that was to end at 9pm.

When the police learnt of his whereabouts, they camped outside the premises waiting to arrest Nyoro the moment he stepped out.

But on learning about the presence of the police, Nyoro barricaded himself inside the studios, saying he was ready to spend the night at the TV station.

“I’m just here na ningetaka kwaambia ya kwamba watafute kazi ingine ya kufanya kwa sababu kama niko na makosa mimi waniambie nitajipeleka wapi kesho. Na naomba pengine mtanipea hii kiti nilalia hapa siku ya leo,” Nyoro said.

Several legislators showed up at the media house in solidarity with Nyoro.

SNEAKED OUT

Those present were Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie.

The leaders said they would spend the night at RMS until Monday morning and accompany Nyoro to any police station that he would have been summoned to.

Nyoro is said to have sneaked out of RMS minutes after midnight.

The Sunday morning drama started after Kamanda, who was the chief guest, invited Ndindi to address the church.

After outlining his development projects, Ndindi declined to hand over the microphone back to Kamanda, insisting that as the area MP, it was his role to invite the leaders who were present at the church service.

Mr Nyoro belongs to the Tangatanga faction which supports Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid while Kamanda is affiliated to the Kieleweke faction.