How American security agents seized ivory baron Mansur
Abubakar Mansur Mohamed Surur, 60, who was arrested at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa after landing from Yemen on board a chartered aircraft on July 29 last year, was born in Moyale, Marsabit County, in 1960, according to documents seen by the Nation.
Mr Mansur has lived in Mombasa where he has a family, including two brothers, who have since moved to an unknown area. The family lived in Tononoka, Mvita, and was in the long-distance transport business in the region.
The holder of passport number A2283881 and Kenyan ID number 0069184, who had been flagged as wanted in the US for Ivory-related offences, was arrested at the Arrivals Terminal at the airport after landing from Yemen on board a Skyward Express chartered aircraft flight No DHC8. He was then handed over to Interpol, Nairobi.
