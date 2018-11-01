House help linked to Sh5m theft at Nyachae’s city home still on the run

A house help suspected of stealing Sh5 million from former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae’s home in Nairobi is still on the run.

The theft is suspected to have happened on or around October 7.

Police have arrested the woman’s daughter to ‘assist with investigations’.

Multiple sources have told Nairobi News the suspect has been identified as Lillian Maina.

The missing cash was said to have been kept in a safe inside the bedroom of Mr Nyachae’s wife namely Grace Wamuyu.

It is believed the money was stolen at a time she was visiting her ailing husband in United Kingdom.

IN COURT

The house help’s daughter, identified as Grace Mbugua, was arraigned before a court on Wednesday but was unconditionally released.

“Does she have an obligation to show the police where the suspect is? Is she an accomplice?” Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot posed before releasing her.

Nyachae’s wife told police that she had travelled to the UK on September 30 and left her four employees to take care of her home in Spring Valley.

She returned to Nairobi with the politician a week later after he was discharged from hospital, only to find the keys to her safe on the keyhole. Inside the safe, her cash, some in foreign currency, was missing.

Nyachae,86, is a wealthy, retired politician who served in various cabinet portfolios during the regimes of Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki.