Hotels hardest hit by Covid-19 to get Sh3bn bailout – VIDEO
The Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) will disburse Sh3billion stimulus package to the hardest Covid-19 hit hotels to boost the tourism and hospitality industry.
The sector has borne the brunt of the viral health pandemic since March 13 when the first case was reported, quickly followed by movement restrictions which starved hotels of customers.
Most establishments shut down and laid off hundreds of their employees in a bid to contain their expenses.
But after easing restriction in July, the government is now banking on the Sh3 billion package to help the sector’s recovery.
According to TFC Director Jonah Orumoi the package will be disbursed from early next month to hotels and lodges.