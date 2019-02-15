Horror traffic as ‘Sany’ the excavator clears land reserve near Nyayo stadium – PHOTOS





‘Sany’, the dreaded excavator demolishing illegal structures in the city, on Friday descended on a building erected on a Kenya Railway land reserve near Nyayo Stadium.

The building is said to be owned by a high ranking politician. It housed a cosmetics shop, a salon, a restaurant and a pharmacy.

The owner was given a notice to vacate the land.

The morning demolition caused heavy traffic on Lang’ata Road.

Tenants claim they were not warned. Some said they have lost important documents in their premises.

The demolition will target all constructions within 30 metres of the railway line.