Horror as decomposing bodies of two children found at police station

Two decomposing bodies of a boy and a girl were discovered on Wednesday inside a vehicle at the Athi River Police Station.

Athi River police boss Catherine Rigera said the children, aged three and four, went missing on June 11.

“The children were reported missing on June 11 and we have been searching for them since then,”said Ms Rigera.

The bodies were found by a man who had gone to the police station to collect his vehicle.

His vehicle was impounded on March 4 after it was involved in a road crash.

The bodies were moved to Chiromo Mortuary after the parents of the children identified them.

Ms Rigera said an investigation has been opened.