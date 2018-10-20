Daniel Mwaura who quit his job as a matatu conductor in order to further his studies. PHOTO | FILE

The city matatu conductor who returned a customer’s Sh30,000 has been forced to quit work to start his evening classes at Mount Kenya University.

Daniel Mwaura’s job as a conductor could not allow him to leave work early and attend classes that start from 5pm to 8pm because that’s the peak period in the matatu industry.

The father of two is now appealing for any kind of job that will allow him to leave at 5pm to attend classes.

Mwaura, who received a full scholarship from comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, has started his Diploma in Information Technology classes that will run for nine semesters.

“Churchill paid for my entire fees for this semester and will be paying the rest of the fees at the beginning of every semester. I am very grateful to him as finally I can pursue my passion,” Mwaura told Nairobi News.

The conductor received donations from Kenyans amounting to over Sh130, 000 that he used to take care of his then pregnant wife and later their new born son.

“I saved the rest of the money and we have a plan to stock up either a hardware or spare parts shop in Gachie although we are still discussing what business would be the best.

“I however need any kind of job at the moment so that I can continue saving up and taking care of my family and eventually my wife can run the business that we will manage to open,” he explained.

Mwaura holds a valid driving license and has seven years’ experience of working as a matatu conductor under Ganaki Sacco management.