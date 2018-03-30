City Hall, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Easter came early for Nairobi County on Thursday after it posted a record single day collection exceeding Sh120 million through the eJijiPay platform.

This is the first time City Hall has been able to break the Sh100 million daily revenue mark with highest daily revenue collections ranging between Sh80 million and Sh90 million with the lowest at Sh70 million.

“Nairobi City County has today March 29, 2018 hit an all time record in revenue collected by posting Sh121.1 million through JamboPay’s eJijiPay system,” said Mr Danson Muchemi, JamboPay’s chief executive officer, on Friday.

Revenue from land rates payment led the way with Sh61.3 million collected on the day, followed by revenue from unified single business permits including single business, fire certificate, medical health, food hygiene and signage permits which netted Sh27.83 million.

Collection from unstructured revenues and fire permits came a distant third and fourth at Sh9.28 million and Sh7.15 million respectively.

Other notable revenue stream performers were construction permits (Sh6.81 million), liquour licenses (Sh2.46 million), house rents (Sh1.69 million), daily parking (Sh1.47 million), seasonal parking (Sh1.16 million) and miscellaneous payments (Sh1.05 million). Other revenue streams posted collections not exceeding Sh1million.

EXPECTED REVENUE

This record daily revenue could have, however, been driven by the approaching March 31 deadline for rate payers in the county to either pay for or renew their licenses before that date.

Mr Muchemi said that the county is expected to hit Sh1.7 billion revenue in March with the revenue collected so far at Sh1.477 billion with three days still to be factored in.

In January City Hall raised Sh1.63 billion in revenue which dropped to Sh1.4 billion in February despite a projection of Sh1.7 billion.

Nairobi County has been posting increased revenue this year through the eJijiPay system with Governor Mike Sonko vowing to put in place elaborate structures to remove bottlenecks and corruption avenues that have frustrated efforts by the previous administration to collect revenues.

City Hall has so far automated 97 of its 126 major revenue streams with Finance executive Dr Danvas Makori saying that the county was targeting to digitize all its 136 revenue streams by the end of April in order to enhance its revenue collection.



