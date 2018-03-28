Justice George Odunga at the High Court. PHOTO | FILE

High Court judge George Odunga has convicted Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i for contempt of court.

Also convicted are Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and head of Immigration Department Gordon Kihalangwa.

The judge also ordered that Nasa activist Miguna Miguna should not be removed from the court’s jurisdiction and that he should be released unconditionally.

Judge Odunga summoned the three to appear in court on Thursday at 10am for sentencing.

Should they fail to appear in person, the court will proceed to sentence them.

The judge pointed out that its not the first time Dr Matiang’i has been penalized by court for disobeying its orders.

He said it is time those who violate the constitution take responsibility for their own actions.