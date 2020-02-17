UPDATE: High Court bars vetting of Sonko’s nominee for Deputy Governor

The High Court has barred Nairobi County Assembly from vetting Anne Mwenda for the deputy governor’s position, pending the determination of a case filed by Peter Agoro.

The orders were issued by the anti-corruption court judge Mumbi Ngugi on Monday.

CORRUPTION CASES

In the petition, Agoro argues that Ms Mwenda’s appointment by Governor Mike Sonko contravenes orders issued by the anti-corruption court against the county boss who is facing corruption cases.

In December Sonko was barred from accessing his office after he was charged with 19 counts of graft in a Sh357 million case.

His bail terms also require him not to contact witnesses in the case.

Agoro is questioning the timing of Ms Mwenda’s nomination, saying there are high chances of her interfering with witnesses and evidence in the case as she is a confidant of the governor.

DEFEATING JUSTICE

“Sonko after being charged, was ordered not to access his office or interfere with witnesses and orders were given to ensure that the integrity of the prosecution process is insulated from any interference,” Agoro said.

In the petitioner’s view, Mwenda’s nomination is clear attempt by Sonko to defeat justice.

The ODPP and County Government have now been directed to file their responses in the case.

Mwenda was set to be vetted on Tuesday, February 18, when the Members of the County Assembly resume their sittings after a two-month recess.

Mwenda was nominated on January 6, 2020, by Governor Mike Sonko to replace Polycarp Igathe, who resigned from the position in January 2018.