Hesy wa Dandora sends chilling threat to online users for reporting him

Faceless Nairobi crimebuster, Hesy wa Dandora, has sent a spine-chilling threat to unnamed individuals, who he claims have been reporting his social media accounts.

The infamous ‘criminal killer’ issued the threat on Wednesday using a personal account.

“Am thinking of killing one of this idiots reporting our accounts then post his corpse here to serve as an example. Am sure u think it’s a joke,” read the post.

BLOODIED POSTS

In April, Facebook pulled down the Nairobi Crime Free page, which Hesy often used to post his threats to criminals and thereafter the bloodied outcome of his handiwork.

Hesy is notoriously famous for taking credit for numerous fatal shootings of suspected criminals in Nairobi, especially within Eastlands area.

The page was pulled down just two months after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji asked police to investigate and unmask the vigilante group in Nairobi’s Eastlands believed to be led by the undercover cop famously known as ‘Hesy.’

HARROWING EXPERIENCES

“No one should be killed; suspects must go through legal process. I will write to IG (Inspector General) to investigate on Hesy vigilante group,” the DPP said back then.

At the time, Haji had visited Kayole Social Hall where together with Director of Criminal investigations (DCI) George Kinoti were part of a community dialogue.

The community shared their harrowing experiences and sufferings in the hands of the vigilante group over the years.