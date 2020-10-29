Hessy wa Dandora issues chilling warning to teens dancing with gun





Two boys who seem like teenagers could possibly be living on borrowed time after the dreaded faceless cop(s) alleged to be behind the page ‘Hessy wa Dandora’ issued them with a chilling warning.

The crime buster said he had launched a manhunt for two suspected teen thugs, one seen dancing dancing with a gun on his waist.

The video of the two suspects was shared by Hessy on his Facebook page and showed the two unidentified suspects dancing to some reggae tunes playing on some parked cars.

“I can see you boys are enjoying reggae music,…the one in a yellow T shirt. My inbox is open as usual… will the reggae be stopped or not?” the post read.

One of the suspects is seen holding a bottle of alcohol while the other one had the gun tucked in his waist.

Hessy tagged his hit squad members hoping to bring the suspects to book.

Hessy uses the page to issue death warnings to alleged criminals and later posts pictures of their lifeless bodies while taking credit for allegedly killing them, in actions which have been praised and criticised in equal measure.

Former police Chief Joseph Boinnet had in the past denied any association with Hessy wa Dandora.

“The person behind the Facebook accounts is not a police officer, but a civilian passionate about security matters,” said Boinnet then.