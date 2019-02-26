Heroin smuggled from Juba impounded by detectives at JKIA





Detectives seized heroin of an unknown value that was being smuggled through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on Monday evening.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that the consignment was being transported to Guinea before the officers based at the airport detected and confiscated it.

“The detectives today seized several grams of Heroin destined for Guinea. The consignment which was described as a generator spare part was found to conceal a brownish substance which tested positive for Heroin,” the statement read.

So far no arrests have been made and the DCI indicated that an investigation had already started to identify the owner of the drugs that had been smuggled into the country from Juba in South Sudan.

Similarly, Fortaw Elvis Nkenglefac, a Cameroonian national was arraigned here in Nairobi for obtaining money through false pretence.

According to the DCI, Mr Elvis duped his victims into believing that he could make money using a set of chemicals.

The DCI urged anyone who had fallen prey to the said man to report to the nearest police station to help with investigation and prosecution.