Heroic GSU officer feted for outstanding deeds during Dusit D2 attack

GSU officer Ali Kombo receiving an award from United Nations Advisor on Youth Affairs Raphael Obonyo for his heroic deed during the Dusit D2 terror attack. PHOTO | COURTESY

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer has been honoured for his heroic acts during the deadly Dusit terrorist attack in Nairobi.

Constable Ali Kombo was given the Hero’s Award for his outstanding performance and gallant deeds at the rescue operations during the 14 Riverside siege where his actions helped save countless lives.

The Award was presented to the officer by Raphael Obonyo, who is an advisor to the United Nations on Youth Affairs and the convener of the Youth Congress, at a gala held at the Tribe Hotel in Nairobi on Tuesday.

“This is a special award for individuals who keep doing their best, and give hope using their example, like Police Officer Kombo who acted without regard to his own safety and rose beyond the call of duty,” said Mr Obonyo.

Congratulating the GSU police officer, Mr Obonyo reminded the general public to at least take their time to recognise the good deeds done by the police in as much as we criticise them.

“Mr Kombo’s commitment to service, is something we can all learn from and emulate,” he said.

While receiving the award, Mr Kombo expressed his gratitude for the award calling on every Kenyan to pull together, summon their best selves, and always do the best in whichever position they are given.

“Thank you for this rare honour, you have given me and fellow officers hope to do more, and to do better,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Assistant Superintendent of Police Maurice Odanga and Constable Daniel Mutua.

Each year the Foundation headed by Mr Obonyo presents Commendation Award to those people who have displayed outstanding initiative, expertise and empathy towards their fellow human beings by applying extraordinary skills in emergency situations and sometimes at risk to themselves.