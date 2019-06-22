Here’s why social media profile pictures are blue





Many social media users are replacing their profile pictures with a simple blue image and those not in the know have been left wondering what is going on.

Well, the blue profile picture movement on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook platforms has been inspired by the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Many social media users, including top international celebrities, have joined the blue profile picture movement to raise awareness on the escalating situation in Sudan and show support for the citizens.

Only last week, more than 100 peaceful protestors were reportedly killed and concern is being raised that the atrocities being committed by the army in Sudan is receiving little attention.

There is currently an internet lock down in Sudan and netizens are taking the opportunity to attract attention to the dire situation and the horrific news emanating from the neighbouring country.

In April 2019, President Omar al-Bashir was removed from power by the Sudan armed forces after months of mass protests by citizens.

LIMITING ACCESS

This followed a decision by Bashir to enforce harsh austerity measures limiting access to bread, fuel and cash in December.

After the coup, the military had promised to pave way for a civilian rule but instead opted to cling to power, resulting in continued unarmed protests in Khartoum.

The Sudanese military has recently met the demonstrators with force.

“Please change your profile photo and let the world know what is happening. We cannot be silenced. United we stand, divided we fall. Our strength is in our unity. This specific shade of blue is in honor of the martyr Mohammed Mattar. @mattar77 Rest In Peace king. This shade of blue was his profile pic on IG and as a symbol to honor ALL martyrs we’ve changed our dp into blue,” wrote Sudanese-American campaigner Remaz Mahgoub on Instagram.

Demi Lovato, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Ariana Grande are among celebrities who have joined the blue profile movement and are using their social media platforms to raise awareness on Sudan.

People online have also been using the hashtag #BlueForSudan in solidarity with the Sudanese.