Here’s Uhuru’s directive to Matiang’i on reopening of worship places

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday gave the ministries of Interior and Health seven days to work out modalities and protocols of re-opening of the places of worship.

Religious organisations had formally written to the Head of State asking for a review of the measures and promising to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe met with religious leaders ahead of the handover of the report from the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus to discuss how to proceed with religious activities in the event the government agrees to relax some of its guidelines.

“…the Ministries of Interior and Health, within seven days, constitutes an Inter-Faith Council, to work out modalities and protocols of re-opening of the places of worship,” he said.

The government in March suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and all events that are of a huge public nature after the first coronavirus case in the country was confirmed.

The issue of churches remaining open is at the forefront of the global battle against Covid-19, especially after what happened in South Korea.