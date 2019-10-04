Here’s the touching reason why NTSA has cleared this matatu being driven on wrong side

In an unprecedented move, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has for the first time said it would not punish the crew of a matatu that photographed being driven on the wrong side along Lang’ata Road this week.

The authority, after investigations, established that the vehicle was rushing a pregnant woman -who had gone into labour- to the hospital.

A tweep had shared a picture of the matatu and tagged the relevant authorities for it to be apprehended for breaking the law. But NTSA came to its defense.

BLESSINGS

“We have confirmed that the said vehicle was carrying an expectant mother as an emergency to Mbagathi Hosp who was about to deliver & had the “blessings” of the traffic police manning the roundabout, DTO Lang’ata has confirmed & Mbagathi Hospital through a letter,” tweeted NTSA.

It is rare gem from a group of people who are often accused of breaching of the Highway Code, overlapping, obstruction of other road users, double parking and outright impunity.

Majority of them have distinguished themselves as a messy, uncontrolled operation by cartels whose by-word is jungle law.