Deputy President William Ruto (centre) in Oltiasika, Kajiado county, where he presented cheques worth Sh53 million to livestock keepers affected by drought. PHOTO | DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto stepped out on Easter Monday dressed down during a working trip in Kajiado county.

The DP wore a patterned casual shirt paired with some jeans and brown shoes.

Ruto went on to accessorize with some sunglasses and a cap to shield himself from the sunlight in Kajiado.

The DP was in Oltiasika where he presented 24 families with cheques worth Sh53 million as compensation for their livestock that died as a result of drought.

Kenyans online however noted the DP’s casual outfit, some arguing on whether he should have worn socks with his brown shoes or not.

Presented Sh53m cheques to compensate 24 families that lost their livestock, Oltiasika, Kajiado County. pic.twitter.com/mQzObmX7Tx — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) April 2, 2018

My fren Kasoks niaje — Antony Maina (@Antomaish888) April 2, 2018

Hii swag ya sun glasees umetoa wapi tena mzito — ogola junior (@JuniorOgola) April 2, 2018

Look, we know you are hustler but please wear SOCKS. It does not cost much! — Issa Hersi (@issahersi77) April 2, 2018

Some shoes in fashion dont n never wear them with socks. — REAL COLLINSG (@RealCollinsG) April 2, 2018

Miwani my friend haijakufit tupa mbali 😉😉 — Hon Isaac simotwo (@Honisacc) April 2, 2018

Socks ni muhimu my fren’ 👊 — hodor (@mosse_wachira) April 2, 2018

Hapo umeweza Mr Dp.Hio dressing iko juu — Evans Muli. (@EvansMuli11) April 2, 2018





