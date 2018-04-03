Deputy President William Ruto (centre) in Oltiasika, Kajiado county, where he presented cheques worth Sh53 million to livestock keepers affected by drought. PHOTO | DPPSDeputy President William Ruto (centre) in Oltiasika, Kajiado county, where he presented cheques worth Sh53 million to livestock keepers affected by drought. PHOTO | DPPS
By MWENDE KASUJJA

Deputy President William Ruto stepped out on Easter Monday dressed down during a working trip in Kajiado county.

The DP wore a patterned casual shirt paired with some jeans and brown shoes.

Ruto went on to accessorize with some sunglasses and a cap to shield himself from the sunlight in Kajiado.

The DP was in Oltiasika where he presented 24 families with cheques worth Sh53 million as compensation for their livestock that died as a result of drought.

Kenyans online however noted the DP’s casual outfit, some arguing on whether he should have worn socks with his brown shoes or not.


