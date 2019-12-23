Here’s how police choppers will monitor traffic during festive season

National Police Service (NPS) has put up enhanced measures to monitor traffic situation across the country this festive season.

The Police Air wing will be patrolling the country giving air support to officers on the ground.

According to the police, it will help in monitoring the traffic situation along major highways for prompt intervention.

“Standing on guard this festive season is our National Police Service Airwing: it will be patrolling the country giving air support to our officers on the ground. The unit will help in monitoring the traffic situation along our major highways for prompt intervention where needed,” said NPS via tweet.

This comes after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director-General Peter Mundinia on Monday warned that there would be traffic snarl up across the country during this festive season.

The authority said in a statement that the massive movement of travelers this festive season is set to cause a serious gridlock, especially Nairobi-Nakuru roads.

Mundinia advised motorists who will be using the Gilgil weighbridge to use alternative routes.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

These are flyover-Njambini-Engineer-Olkalou-Lanet or Naivasha-Engineer-Olkalou-Lanet.

He said the route for bypassing James Gichuru-Rironi is Southern Bypass-Gikambura-Mutarakwa or Gigiri-Ndenderu-Kamandura.

“We request motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, motorists and commuters on Monday were left stranded on Thika Superhighway following a crackdown by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials as well as traffic police officers.

More than 50 unroadworthy vehicles were impounded.

Two police checks were mounted at Witeithie and near the Vincentian Retreat Centre towards Thika, causing a massive traffic snarl up.