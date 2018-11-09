Here’s CS Amina Mohamed’s message to female candidates

-Amina spoke while wishing good luck to KCSE candidates at State House Girls and St. Georges School on Thursday.





Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says the world can be changed by women.

While wishing good luck to KCSE candidates at State House Girls and St. Georges School on Thursday morning, the CS told the girls that as they aspire to finish high school, each of them has a responsibility of changing the world and making it a better place.

She added: “If anybody wants to see what the future look like, this is what it looks like; it’s beautiful, it’s energetic, its passionate, its determined and tries to change the world.”

She added: “I want to wish you well and I want to encourage you, I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that you have worked hard for four years, now there is nothing in those papers that has come from anywhere else apart from the syllabus.”

She disclosed that she just lost her mother-in-law who believed girls and that the world can be made a better place by women hence carried out lots of projects to prove that point.

She advised the girls to be honest in their examinations.

KCSE began on Monday.