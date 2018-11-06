Here is why Mugo wa Wairimu was never jailed two years ago

Quack doctor James Mugo Ndichu, alias Mugo Wa Wairimu, was released two years ago after witnessed shied away from testifying in the case.





Quack doctor James Mugo Ndichu, alias Mugo Wa Wairimu, was released two years ago after witnessed shied away from testifying in the case.

He had been charged with sexually assaulting a sedated patient while posing as a medical doctor

He was further charged with illegally administering unknown drugs, operating as a pharmacist without a license and hiring an unlicensed laboratory technician.

Pleas by Kasarani OCPD Robinson Moloi for witnesses and victims to come forward and record statements with police proved unfruitful.

TRIAL COLLAPSED

The trial collapsed after prosecution failed to avail the statements of witnesses in the alleged crime.

Mugo graduated with a Bachelor in Science degree in Nursing at the University of Nairobi in 2000. He is not a registered as a Doctor with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board.

Mugo grabbed media headlines in September 2014 after a sensational video clip showing a man sexually abusing a sedated woman at the Prestige Health Care clinic in Githurai went viral and sparked public outrage on social media.

He was arrested on September 15, 2015 in a Nairobi hotel after he went into hiding for days.