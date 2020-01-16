Here is the reason why aircraft carrying tourists had to crash-land in Kajiado

An aircraft that crash-landed at Kajiado County on Thursday morning had an engine fault, the Kenya Civil Society Aviation Authority (KCAA) has said.

The faulty engine forced the pilot to land at Konza area.

The aircraft had three passengers and a pilot on board who fortunately were unharmed and only suffered minor injuries.

A helicopter has already been dispatched to rescue and transport the passengers to their intended destination.

“Kenya Civil Society Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to confirm that an aircraft operated by Yellow Wings, registration number 5Y-CHR suffered an accident. The aircraft which departed today from Wilson Airport at 7:20am destined for Selenkay in Amboseli had an engine fault and made a forced landing in the Konza area of Kajiado East sub-county at 7:45am,” KCAA said in a statement.

A helicopter has been dispatched by the operator to rescue and deliver the passengers to the planned destination.