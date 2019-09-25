Here is Sankok’s ‘theory’ on becoming a penniless heathen politician in Kenya

The fastest way to become poor in Kenya is to become a Member of Parliament or Member of County Assembly and the easiest way to draw away from God and attract curses from people is to become a politician in Kenya.

This is according to Jubilee Party’s Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok.

Mr Sankok, who is also the Chairman of the National Council of People with Disabilities, has deeply regretted his decision to join politics vowing not to contest or accept any nominations in future elections.

He disclosed that being an MP, has taken a toll on him financially since he was nominated into the National Assembly in 2017.

“I was very comfortable before I became an MP. I won’t go for another term because in Kenya politics is just too tasking as everyone feels you owe them something because they elected you,” he disclosed in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old disclosed that he is preparing to hang his boots from the political arena as he sets his eyes on the United Nations as a special advisor for persons with disabilities, banking on his track record which has seen several laws enacted during his term, to assist people with disabilities in Kenya.

“I could end up in the UN as a special advisor for disabled persons. I will contribute more there. In my tenure I have accomplished,” Ole Sankok said.

DIRTY GAME

He lamented the nature of politics in the country, arguing that MPs, just like other employees, rely on their salaries to meet their basic needs, a fact that is often overlooked by the electorate who demand for handouts, not to mention political brokers with their insatiable need for perks and payments.

“Politics in Kenya is very hard. It is a very dirty game where everyone thinks you are their property especially through social media. There are so many state officers but its only politicians who are pestered with incessant demands for handouts,” he said.

“It’s very hard to give out something you have really worked hard for. Personally, I’m not used to giving out free things. As a disabled person, I have struggled. You can’t just dish out money freely. For instance, I’m in charge of 6.5 million disabled people, even if I would give each one bob it would still not be enough as I still have other development projects to look into such as roads, schools,” he explained.

The politician is an established businessman who runs a clinic, a hotel in Narok county and is also into real estate business,

He has played a significant role in enactment of a number of laws regarding physically challenged people including, government tender procurement for disabled persons, introduction of Sign Language as the third language in Kenya, adjustable exams and integrated system of education in Kenya.