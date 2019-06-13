Join our WhatsApp Channel
Here are the driving schools in Nairobi whose licenses have been withdrawn

By Nyaboga Kiage June 13th, 2019 1 min read

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cancelled the licenses of 51 driving schools in the country.

In a statement, the authority said the cancellation of licenses followed a Driving School Licenses Revalidation exercise.

“The exercise is intended to weed out driving schools operating without meeting the set requirements. The documents submitted by driving schools are being assessed to establish their compliance levels,” NTSA said in a statement.

Nairobi county was most affected with licenses of eight driving schools cancelled.

The driving schools whose licences were canceled in Nairobi are

  • Charkar Trade Company
  • Ganatra Plant And Equipment Training Institute Limited
  • Kifaru driving school
  • Motorcycle Riding School Limited
  • Printax driving school
  • Safe Link Driving school
  • Sony Driving School
  • World International Driving.

