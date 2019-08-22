Here are some questions to familiarize yourself with before the census

The 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census is just hours away and before the enumerators come knocking your door there are a few things you can familiarize yourself with.

Anyone who will be present in your household on the night of 24th/25th August 2019 will be counted together with your household.

Everyone will be counted depending on where they will be on the two nights.

However, there will be exceptional cases. For example, those who will be on duty working such as nurses on that night will be counted with the household that they will return to the following day after work.

You will be required to give some information about them, or they can answer on their own.

The census will be heavily dependent on technology, with enumerators using android devices to capture and transmit all the data that will be collected.

This is expected to increase the accuracy of data collected, due to inclusion of GPS based location information, and also make it faster to transfer the data to the central servers.

Except to see the enumerators armed with a tablet.

Here are the general information will be expected to give during the census:

1. Name

2. Relationship to the head of the household

3. Sex

4. Age

5. Date of Birth

6. Mother’s detail (if present)

7. Ethnicity

8. Religion

9. Marital status

10. Birth place

11. Previous residence (where you were living in August 2018)

12. How long you have lived where you are

13. Reason for moving to the current location (if you have moved)

14. Status of parents

15. For females aged 12 and above, details of children they have borne.

16. Information on difficulties in doing activities of daily life (like disability)

17. Education attainment

18. Labour force participation

19. Information on annual live births and deaths in the household

20. Involvement in agriculture

21. Housing condition and amenities (e.g. waste disposal, source of drinking water, number of rooms in the house)

22. Ownership of household assets like radio, TV, fridge etc.

For the information regarding ICT, expect to be asked the following questions:

1. Have you owned a mobile phone in the last three months?

2. Have you used a mobile phone in the last three months?

3. Have you used the internet from any location in the last three months?

4. Have you used a computer/laptop/tablet in the last three months?

5. Have you bought or ordered goods online in the last three months?

6. Have you registered for the Huduma Namba?