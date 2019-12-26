Here are 2020 schools’ opening, closing dates for term one to three

The Ministry of Education has announced the opening and closing dates for pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in Kenya for the year 2020.

In a letter sent to all Regional Directors of Education, first term for primary and secondary schools will commence on January 6, 2020 with the closing date set for April 10.

The mid-term break is slated for February 17 to February 21.

Term two will start on May 4, 2020 and end on August 7, 2020 with half-term break penciled for June 15 to June 19.

Term Three will begin on August 31, 2020 and end on October 30, 2020 with no mid-session break.

The total number of weeks in which primary school pupils will be in session are 38, whereas students in secondary schools will stay in school for 41 weeks.

NATIONAL EXAMS

Standard eight and Form four candidates will seat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary School (KCPE) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) national examinations respectively in November.

According to the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr Belio Kipsang, KCPE exams are schedule for November 2 to November 5, while KCSE exams will take place between November 6 and November 30.

The letter has been copied to the Education Cabinet Secretary, Interior Cabinet Secretary, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) CEO and number of state departments.