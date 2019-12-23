Help reunite these patients with their relatives

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is asking members of the public for help to track down the relatives of two male patients who are admitted at the hospital.

According to the hospital, one of the patients – Peter Kimani – was found unconscious at Marikiti in Nairobi and rushed to the hospital for treatment by the Emergency Plus Medical Services (E-plus).

Another patient identified as David Juma Areck was referred to the hospital from Mama Lucy Hospital where he was treated.

However, KNH says it has been unable to trace kin of Kimani and Areck after treating them months ago and appealed to the public to help reunite them with their families.

The hospital is asking anyone who can identify the two men to contact the national referral hospital through the phone numbers, 0709854000 or 0730643000 extension 43121 and 43969.