Hearing date for Lilian Omollo’s Sh167m NYS scandal case set

The hearing date of a fraud case involving former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs Lilian Omollo has been set for August 11, 2020.

In the case, Omollo and others are facing fraud charges related to the Sh167 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

FRAUD CHARGES

A statement by the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mr Noordin Haji said plans are underway to bring more suspects to book.

“Hearing date to be fixed in a case involving former PS Lilian Omollo and 37 others over Sh167 million fraud charges in NYS two Cluster 3, as court works on modalities to bring on board the many accused persons during this Covid-19 period,” the statement by ODPP reads in part.

On March 25, 2020 the court ruled that Sh32.9 million belonging to Omollo should be seized by the government.

BANK ACCOUNTS

The money are being held in 10 bank accounts which are registered in the names of Omollo’s children and three companies associated to her.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), through State Counsel Adow Mohammed, asked the court to allow the government to seized the money as it was gotten from illegitimate sources.

Mr Mohamed further told Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi that the money held in the accounts are proceeds of crime.