Healthcare workers to get Covid-19 vaccine first – Health CAS Mwangangi





Health care workers, teachers, military and police officers will get top priority when the Covid-19 vaccine arrives in the country in February.

This was revealed by Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi on Tuesday during an interview on a local radio station.

Dr Mwangangi said the government had already planned on how the 24 million doses of the vaccine will be distributed among those who are at the highest risk of contracting Coronavirus.

“We have already done the math and know how many will go to the healthcare workers and then we will move to critical workers, police officers, teachers and the military,” she said.

The government reportedly put in its request two weeks ago to the Gavi global vaccine alliance in an operation that is set to cost the tax payer a total of about 10 billion shillings.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government is exploring ways of partnering with Chinese organisations that have already developed Covid-19 jabs.

About 20 per cent of the Kenyan population is set to benefit from the initial vaccines ordered.