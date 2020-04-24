Health Ministry warns CJ Maraga against fully reopening courts

The Health Ministry has raised concerns over the re-opening of courts saying that it is still not yet safe.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on Friday said the health and safety of the court users came first, otherwise, there will be no one to dispense justice to.

“We have also seen a sustained push to re-open the courts. While we know that the courts serve a very important function in this country, we regret that this is not the time to do that,” Dr Aman said.

He added: “We want to thank the judiciary through the Chief Justice David Maraga for exercising restraint in handling this matter. The health and safety of our court users come first. Otherwise, there will be no one to dispense justice to.”

Chief Justice David Maraga on April 16, ordered for the courts to resume operations, a month after he suspended key operations.

The Health CAS also warned politicians who are flouting social distancing rules as they hold gatherings in the name of political meetings.

Although some of those meetings are crucial they should not violate the social distancing rules

“Where else we have noted significant gains due to the measures we have put in place we have equally noted a degree of complacency slowly creeping back. This particularly concerns us and more so the return of political meetings in different parts of the country,” explained Dr Aman.

He added: “While the intentions of these gatherings could be noble like what we saw in Meru and Elgeyo Marakwet, the execution violates our social distancing rules that we have been preaching. We would like to remind all Kenyans and politicians leaders to desist undermining the laid down rules.”