Health Ministry bashed for advice on coronavirus

By Amina Wako February 29th, 2020 1 min read

The Ministry of Health has been bashed after advising Kenyans on how to prevent themselves from the coronavirus that has so far claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

On Friday, the ministry through their social media pages advised Kenyans on what to do to prevent the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 Advice! Remember to cover your nose & mouth when coughing or sneezing with a cloth or in your flexed elbow & NOT your hands to prevent spread to others. Go to the doctor if you have a fever, cough or feel that it is difficult to breathe #coronavirusInkenya,” the ministry tweeted.

Kenyans, however, did not take the advice well mostly after China Southern Airlines flight was allowed to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from China.

A total of 239 passengers were allowed to melt into the population, only being advised to self-quarantine.

Angry Kenyans bashed the ministry for allowing the passengers to melt into the population then issuing the advice:

